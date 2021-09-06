Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.88 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.