Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $314.53 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00090179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00340738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00011657 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000792 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,180,258 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

