Hemenway Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.93. 1,260,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.62.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

