Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 1,985 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.
In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
