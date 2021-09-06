Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 9,378 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $115.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,782. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.