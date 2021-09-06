Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 869 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

