Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

HEN3 opened at €82.10 ($96.59) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.39. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

