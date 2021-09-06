Heritage Trust Co Has $1.80 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.43. 2,053,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.79. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.