Heritage Trust Co Has $4.08 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 118,175 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

AMAT traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $135.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,838,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,947. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

