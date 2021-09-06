Heritage Trust Co Sells 505 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.50. 1,078,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average is $135.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

