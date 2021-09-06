Heritage Trust Co Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.33. 1,566,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,444. The company has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $344.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

