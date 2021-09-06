Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.