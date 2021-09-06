HEROcoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.89 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 65.1% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $101,186.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00813555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00048573 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

