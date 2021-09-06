Hibbett Sports, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) declared a dividend on Monday, August 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $98.96 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

