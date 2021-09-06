HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE KNOP opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $590.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

