HighTower Advisors LLC Has $17.63 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,866,795 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

