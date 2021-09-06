HighTower Advisors LLC Has $18.74 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV opened at $428.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.73 and a 200-day moving average of $373.42. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.