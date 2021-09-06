HighTower Advisors LLC Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $341,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $64,297,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 28.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 809.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 41,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,814 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $365.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.31 and a 200-day moving average of $349.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

