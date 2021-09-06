HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,542 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 154,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

