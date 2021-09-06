Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $12.74 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

