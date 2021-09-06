Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

HTCMY opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

