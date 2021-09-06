Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

AMGN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.37. 1,664,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

