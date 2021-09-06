Holderness Investments Co. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Holderness Investments Co. owned 0.67% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $$25.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,990. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

