Holderness Investments Co. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

