Holderness Investments Co. Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $858.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $862.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $756.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

