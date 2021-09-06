HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

LON HSV traded down GBX 6.73 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 990.27 ($12.94). The company had a trading volume of 198,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,916. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 107.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 950.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,026.36. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,304 ($17.04).

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48 shares of company stock worth $45,168.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

