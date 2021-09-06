HomeServe (LON:HSV) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

HSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

HSV stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 991.50 ($12.95). The stock had a trading volume of 202,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,975. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,304 ($17.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 950.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,026.36.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,168.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

