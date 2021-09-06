HomeServe (LON:HSV) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).
HSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).
HSV stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 991.50 ($12.95). The stock had a trading volume of 202,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,975. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,304 ($17.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 950.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,026.36.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
