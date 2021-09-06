Homrich & Berg Acquires 389 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $212.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.21. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.