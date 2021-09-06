Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 265.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 112.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 237.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $307.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

