Homrich & Berg Buys 3,268 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

ABT stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

