Homrich & Berg Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.83 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,370 shares of company stock worth $340,405. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

