Homrich & Berg Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $104.43 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.