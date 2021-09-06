Homrich & Berg Purchases 171 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.