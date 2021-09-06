Homrich & Berg Sells 1,199 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

