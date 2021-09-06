Homrich & Berg Sells 28,154 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

