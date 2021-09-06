Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

