HSBC Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $65.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.10.

STNE stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. StoneCo has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

