HSBC Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $65.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.10.
STNE stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. StoneCo has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
