HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $625.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $625.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HUBS traded up $19.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $704.09. 244,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,104. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $260.79 and a fifty-two week high of $715.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $623.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

