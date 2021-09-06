Hudock Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $134.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day moving average of $132.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

