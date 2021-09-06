Hudock Inc. Acquires New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $206,186,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $82.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.00. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,302 shares of company stock worth $53,073,956.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

