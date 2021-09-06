Hudock Inc. Grows Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 212.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37.

