Hudock Inc. Has $218,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 212.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,272,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.