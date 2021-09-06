Hudock Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Shares of AMD opened at $109.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

