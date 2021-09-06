Hudock Inc. Purchases 606 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,520.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 89,639 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

SPAB stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

