Hudock Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.46 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

