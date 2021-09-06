Hudock Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGC. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

