Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $36,065,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $203.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.