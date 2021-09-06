Huobi BTC Hits Market Capitalization of $2.06 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51,607.97 or 1.00416324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $8.72 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00152044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00217407 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.10 or 0.07615860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,402.28 or 1.00016097 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.81 or 0.00962787 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

