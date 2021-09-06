HyperDAO Price Reaches $0.0208 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $616,051.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00142170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00792002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00047165 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.