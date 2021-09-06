IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

TSE IBG traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.03. 18,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,073. The stock has a market cap of C$345.49 million and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. IBI Group has a one year low of C$6.09 and a one year high of C$11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.27.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

